Jets Predicted To Land Superstar DT As Quinnen Williams Running Mate
The New York Jets have a lot of holes left to fill, but that doesn't mean they haven't made waves this offseason. The Jets have lived in the headlines, whether it was for their shocking Justin Fields signing or the release of Aaron Rodgers.
While they added Fields, the team still hasn't filled holes across the offensive and defensive lines. But they have the opportunity to add to these two position groups in the NFL Draft.
CBS Sports' Pete Prisco recently put together a mock draft for the upcoming NFL Draft. In this mock draft, Prisco predicted the Jets would pass on Tyler Warren and Will Johnson in order to select Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. CBS Sports has Graham ranked as the third-best prospect and the top defensive line prospect.
"Graham is a bit undersized, but he plays the position like a 10-year pro," Prisco wrote. "He has great hands. The former wrestler would be a good complement to Quinnen Williams inside for the Jets."
Graham is a force to be reckoned with. He's not the size of your typical dominant, run-stuffing defensive lineman, but his skills, strength, agility, and ability make him one of the most intriguing prospects in the entire draft.
While there are a few players the Jets would likely prefer to have over Graham, in this specific mock draft, those players are gone. If the Jets are able to land Graham, he might not fill the biggest hole on the roster, but he would fill a spot that certainly needs to be addressed.
Adding the superstar talent alongside Quinnen Williams would give the Jets a pair of dominant forces on the defensive line. A pair like this is the kind of duo the Jets could build their entire defense around.
More NFL: Aaron Rodgers Dubbed 'More Likely to Join Steelers Than Not'