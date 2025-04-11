Jets Predicted To Swing Blockbuster Trade With Steelers
The New York Jets have a big decision on their hands at pick No. 7 in the NFL Draft. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to be available when the Jets are on the clock and New York has to decide between a few options.
The Jets could draft Sanders if they like him. They could draft another prospect if they don't like him. Or they could trade down with another team that likes him in order to land additional draft capital.
FanSided's John Buhler recently made the shocking prediction that the Jets would trade back with the Pittsburgh Steelers from pick No. 7 to pick No. 21 in the first round. The full deal suggests the Jets would send pick No. 7 and a 2026 fourth round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for pick No. 21 and a 2026 first round pick.
"Pittsburgh would give up the No. 21 overall pick year and its 2026 first-round pick as part of the deal to acquire Sanders," Buhler wrote. "To try and make the money work a bit better, Pittsburgh gets the Jets' fourth-round pick in 2026, along with the No. 7 overall pick to draft Sanders. The big key here is Pittsburgh has to get above the Saints picking at No. 9. The problem is the Jets might draft Sanders anyway..."
The only hold up here would be the Jets. If the Jets want to take Sanders, obviously they won't trade out of this pick. But if they plan on passing on Sanders, a trade like this makes perfect sense.
New York would be able to land a solid prospect like Emeka Egbuka at pick No. 21 while also adding an additional first round pick next season. Though it wouldn't help Justin Fields much right now, adding the additional first round pick in 2026 is well worth the drop from pick No. 7 to pick No. 21.
