NFL Writer Urges Jets, Others To Avoid Drafting This Polarizing Prospect
The New York Jets struggled pretty mightily in 2024 which caused them to land a top ten pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Jets hold the No. 7 overall pick and have been connected to a plethora of different prospects to fit their team. While players like Mason Graham, Will Campbell, Tetairoa McMillan, and Armand Membou all make plenty of sense, it's Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders who has dominated the headlines.
But Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic recently sent a message to every team drafting in the top ten, urging them to avoid drafting Sanders if they didn't have a quality roster to place him in.
"If you are truly thinking about taking Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 or No. 3 (or anywhere in the top 10) and your roster is flawed to a point where even a successful rookie QB won’t be enough to fix you in 2025, then you just shouldn’t do it," Baumgardner wrote. "To be clear, I do like Sanders. I think if he’s drafted by a team with a stable supporting cast around him (not unlike what we saw with Bo Nix last year), he’ll have a chance. But if you put him on a bad team expecting a miracle, you’re running a major risk of stunting his growth."
While Baumgardner doesn't specifically call out the Jets, they fit his criteria of teams that shouldn't draft Sanders very well. The Jets are very flawed and already have a young quarterback. New York needs to add talent along the offensive and defensive lines, at cornerback, and at wide receiver. After signing Justin Fields in the offseason, quarterback should be the least of their worries.
