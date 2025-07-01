Jets Predicted To Use $44 Million Wide Receiver As Trade Chip
The New York Jets have made more than a handful of tough decisions this offseason. They've parted ways with front office members, coaches, and some very important players.
But the offseason isn't over, and the Jets will continue to make moves until the regular season begins.
Clutch Points' Mike Gianakos recently suggested the Jets should trade wide receiver Allen Lazard as their next big move this offseason.
"Now it’s time for the Jets to move on from the last vestige of the Rodgers era by trading Allen Lazard," Gianakos wrote. "Like Hackett, Lazard was brought in to make the Jets more appealing to the future Hall of Fame passer. New York signed the wideout to a four-year, $44 million contract prior to the 2023 season. A month later, the team landed Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.
"At the time it made sense to try to recreate the offensive environment from Rodgers’ two most recent MVP seasons. But Lazard is all that remains from that effort. And Glenn has sent a clear message that the Jets are starting fresh in 2025 with a focus on getting younger and building a culture."
Trading Lazard seems logical for the Jets. They have a few younger wide receivers who could work to take his place in the event of a move.
There's also a good chance the Pittsburgh Steelers would be willing to part ways with a decent return of draft picks to land Lazard. Pittsburgh has seemingly gone all in this season after signing Aaron Rodgers. They need a wide receiver and pairing Rodgers with Lazard again would be a solid step in the right direction for Mike Tomlin's team.