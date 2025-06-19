NFL Writer Suggests Potential Jets-Titans Trade
The New York Jets are in a bit of an odd spot heading into this season.
They're not bad enough to be considered a tanking team. It's not seemingly their goal to land a pick in the top three of the 2026 NFL Draft, but with Justin Fields at the helm, how far can the Jets realistically go in the playoffs?
They're not a Super Bowl contender right now, but if the Jets continue to make strong moves this offseason, they could surprise some people.
Mike Gianakos of Clutch Points recently suggested the Jets could pluck defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day from the Tennessee Titans to help bolster their defensive line room.
"Sebastian Joseph-Day is another, more cost-effective option to beef up the Jets’ interior defense," Gianakos wrote. "Joseph-Day re-signed with the Tennessee Titans during the offseason on a one-year, $6.5 million deal. However, the Titans are invested in T’Vondre Sweat and Jeffery Simmons in the interior and could be open to flipping the 30-year-old veteran.
"Joseph-Day only played about half the defensive snaps for the Titans last season but he graded out as a strong run defender, ranking eighth out of 219 DTs in 2024."
New York desperately needs help along the defensive line. There were a lot of people who considering Mason Graham to be the dream selection at pick No. 7 in the NFL Draft, but that didn't end up coming to fruition.
Now, a deal for Joseph-Day would make sense. The veteran run stopper would be a great complement alongside Quinnen Williams and the rest of the Jets' defensive line group.