Jets Projected $59 Million Star Could Soon Ditch New York In Favor Of Rams
As the New York Jets look to dig themselves out of the cellar in the AFC in 2025, one key member of the defense looks to be headed for greener pastures.
D.J. Reed proved to be a stellar signing for the Jets on a three-year, $33 million contract. The 27-year-old cornerback elevated his game opposite superstar Sauce Gardner to form one of the best secondary duos in the entire NFL.
However, Reed indicated at the end of the season that he's not inclined to rejoin the 5-12 Jets for another campaign.
"I’m ready to go to free agency, bro. I'm ready to see what's next for me," Reed toldGo Long's Tyler Dunne after the Jets' season finale against the Miami Dolphins.
If Reed is indeed going to walk, he should have plenty of suitors. In fact, USA Today's Cameron DaSilva named him as the top prospective free-agent target for the secondary-needy Los Angeles Rams on Monday.
"Cornerback is an underrated need for the Rams. Ahkello Witherspoon is a free agent and Darious Williams is a potential cap casualty, so the Rams will need help at the position," DaSilva wrote.
"Reed is one of the top corners available on the market and he’d be an excellent fit in Los Angeles. He won’t break the bank, being a 28-year-old free agent, but he’s aggressive and can match up one-on-one with opposing No. 1 receivers. Plus, he’s almost exclusively a boundary cornerback, which is where the Rams need the most help."
In his 46 games with the Jets, Reed racked up 220 tackles, 32 pass breakups, and two interceptions. He never allowed a passer rating greater than 87.1 in any individual season, and he surrendered just six touchdown catches in coverage.
Spotrac projects Reed for a four-year, $59 million contract, which would be a hefty raise from his deal with the Jets. He's likely earned that sort of big-money deal, but even if the Jets wanted to give it to him, it doesn't seems as though he'd be inclined to accept.
