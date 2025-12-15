Jets Starter Open To Re-Signing In Free Agency

The New York Jets have already taken care of one of their starting offensive linemen this week. Could another move be on the way?

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday that the Jets are extending center Josh Myers with a two-year, $11 million deal. Beyond Myers, Armand Membou, Olu Fashanu, and Joe Tippmann are all under contract for at least the 2026 campaign. The only 2025 starting lineman not under contract for the 2026 season is John Simpson. Alijah Vera-Tucker would fit that description as well, but he is injured. But he will be a free agent as well.

The Jets' offensive line has shown clear progress this season, and the continuity would be very good for the 2026 season, no matter who is under center. With that being said, it would be good to potentially consider a deal for Simpson as well, and he made it clear that he's interested while speaking to Newsday's Al Iannazzone.

The Jets' line has seen improvement this season

"Hell yeah,” Simpson said to Iannazzone about potentially returning. “I want to be a part of something here and help build the culture that (coach Aaron Glenn) is trying to establish...

"These guys are pretty much my brothers. I want to be in a situation where I can call somewhere home. It’s kind of what I want, what I’m looking for next."

When the offseason rolls around, the Jets should consider all options. If there are upgrades out there, there's no reason not to consider them. But this season especially has shown the significant need for depth for the franchise. The Jets had Myers and Tippmann duking it out for the starting center job and then Vera-Tucker went down, which opened the door for Myers to play center and Tippmann to move to guard.

Regardless of whether the Jets would want Simpson back as a starter or depth option, retaining the 28-year-old would be a good move. This line has shown progress this season. Imagine another year together?

