Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Recruiting Superstar To New York
The New York Jets and superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers have to be pleased with the roster in place for the 2024 NFL season.
Joe Douglas went out and got aggressive during the offseason. He signed names like Mike Williams and Tyron Smith to add major new talent to the offense. He also drafted Malachi Corley to add another weapon for Rodgers to utilize.
While the team is loaded with talent, Rodgers is still hoping to lure one specific superstar to the Jets.
In a recent interview on "Up & Adams," Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams revealed that Rodgers has still been recruiting him to New York.
"He's in that ear, that's for sure. He's in the ear but it's not easy. Obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and the potential of doing this and that but I'm a Raider and he knows that."
Adams teaming up with Rodgers again would be something special. Their tenure with the Green Bay Packers was amazing. The two were arguably the best quarterback-wide receiver duo in the NFL.
Imagining a Jets' offense with Adams and Garrett Wilson is an insane thought. With the clear interest betwen Rodgers and Adams in a potential reunion, it would not be shocking to see it happen at some point.
Even though he's not viewed as the top wide receiver in the league anymore, Adams is still among the best. In 2023, he caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers came in a season full of adversity with very unproven quarterback play.
Should the former teammates find a way to reunite, it would be interesting to see the production they put up.
Rodgers will be 41 years old this season and Adams is 31 years old now. While it may not be the exact same, they would likely still be a very productive tandem with the chemistry they have built.
All of that being said, there is no guarantee that this will ever happen. It's interesting to hear Adams talk so openly about the prospect of playing with Rodgers again. Perhaps he will try to work his way to New York to play with his good friend and former quarterback once again.