Jets QB Justin Fields Is 'Really, Really Special,' Per NFL Vet
Will the New York Jets find a way get Justin Fields on track in 2025?
Fields is just 26 years old and has all of the talent in the world. There is no denying that fact. Fields spent the first three seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears after being selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 26-year-old went 10-28 as a starter for the Bears, but there was plenty of dysfunction with the franchise that no one player could have solved. Despite that fact, Fields did show flashes. He threw 40 touchdown passes to 30 interceptions in 40 games played. On top of this, he had 2,220 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns over that span.
In 2024, he spent the season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and looked better in the passing game, while maintaining his strength in the running game.
Now, he is the Jets' clear starting quarterback for the 2025 season and it should be a big year for him. New York has built this offense around him and it seems like there is more and more praise for him each day. Jets new safety Andre Cisco is the latest to weigh in on Fields and called him "really, really special."
"Getting to know him up close as a teammate has been really, really special," Cisco said in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I'm glad that I get this opportunity to get behind him and support him as he takes on that role. We already know what quarterback means in the NFL. I'm excited for him to prove those who are doubting him wrong and those who are supporting right, because I think he's gonna have a huge year."
Cisco is entering his fifth year in the NFL, and first with the Jets. Fields is young and has all of the potential in the world. Will Aaron Glenn and the Jets find a way to get him there?