Jets-Ravens Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships $56 Million 3-Time Pro Bowler To New York
As the New York Jets look to turn over a new leaf in 2025, there's no doubt that the passing game could use some help.
The Jets knew that when they acquired Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders last season, but Adams was too expensive and too closely tied to former quarterback Aaron Rodgers to keep around. Now, it's essentially Garrett Wilson and a bunch of no-names in East Rutherford, N.J.
It doesn't much matter whether the Jets go after another receiver or a premier tight end. In fact, they'd be best served to get one of each. But they likely won't find both with just one first-round pick, bringing trades into the equation.
Does a move for a three-time Pro Bowler coming off a slight down year make sense for this Jets squad?
On Saturday, Dharya Sharma of The Sporting News named Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews as a potential trade fit for the Jets this offseason.
"Due to the rise of Isaiah Likely, moving on from Andrews has become a move that could make sense for Baltimore, as they already have a younger and more dynamic replacement on the roster and could gain some draft capital by moving on from the three-time Pro Bowler," Sharma wrote.
If Andrews is on the trade market, the Jets should aggressively pursue him. The 2021 first-team All-Pro selection would be an adequate security blanket for Fields and would take some pressure off star wide receiver Garrett Wilson."
Andrews, 29, didn't have one of his better seasons in 2024, especially after ending it on a sour note with a dropped two-point conversion to seal the Ravens' loss to the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs. But he still racked up 673 receiving yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns in a Lamar Jackson-led offense.
New Jets quarterback Justin Fields isn't Jackson, but he's a similar rushing threat who would benefit from the presence of a top-tier tight end as a safety outlet. That makes Andrews all the more desirable for New York--if they don't believe he's on the decline.
