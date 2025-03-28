Jets Predicted To Make Blockbuster Trade With Colts, Landing 1,319-Yard Wideout
The possibilities for the New York Jets feel endless with the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Coming off a 5-12 season, the Jets cleaned house. They brought in a new head coach (Aaron Glenn) and general manager (Darren Mougey), while waving goodbye to future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers following a bumpy two-year tenure as the team's highly visible quarterback.
While New York may have turned over a new leaf, their roster still craves a tune-up. They got rid of Rodgers' best friend on the team, wide receiver Davante Adams, so their pass-catching depth chart behind young star Garrett Wilson is highly questionable.
What if the Jets could pull off a trade to land themselves extra draft picks moving forward, but still had the freedom to land a number-two wideout behind Wilson in the first round this April?
USA Today's Tyler Dragon sees the Jets doing exactly that. In his most recent mock draft, Dragon predicted the Jets to trade back from the seventh pick to the 14th pick with the Indianapolis Colts, selecting Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan with their new first-rounder.
"The Jets must surround Justin Fields with better weapons," Dragon wrote. "McMillan has a big catch radius and runs with long strides. The 6-foot-5 wide pass catcher is a possession receiver with good ball skills."
McMillan, 21, racked up 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns for the Wildcats this past season, despite playing through a leg injury suffered in the team's spring game. As a taller wideout, he'd pair well with Wilson, who could do a lot of damage moving between the outside and the slot.
In Dragon's mock draft, the Colts selected Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the seventh-overall pick. Warren could easily be a target for the Jets as well, but having McMillan and an extra future first or second-rounder might be even better.
Ultimately, no one knows at this stage what the Jets will do in the first round. This is just one of many exciting possibilities, all of which signal a brighter future for one of the NFL's longest-suffering franchises.
