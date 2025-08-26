Jets Release Talented WR After Disastrous Run With New York
The New York Jets made some major changes to their offense this offseason. The Jets were able to replace veteran Aaron Rodgers with the much younger Justin Fields. They added Mason Taylor to their tight end room and recently made another shocking move.
According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Jets are expected to cut ties with second-year wide receiver Malachi Corley. NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently confirmed this report and indicated that Corley had been waived. Corley recorded three catches on six targets for 16 yards in his nine games with the Jets last season. He missed a chunk of the preseason and training camp with injuries and never worked his way back to the top of the depth chart.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently discussed the disastrous time that Corley spent with the Jets over the last year and a half.
Malachi Corley's time with the Jets was a disaster
"The Jets traded up to select Corley with the 65th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft a little over a year ago," Fried wrote. "The previous regime of Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas was infamously enamored with the so-called 'YAC King. 'The organization even had Corley ranked as their No. 4 wide receiver in the entire draft class, ahead of guys like Brian Thomas Jr. and Ladd McConkey, who each topped 1,000 yards as rookies. Corley, meanwhile, finished his rookie season with a measly three catches for 16 yards.
"The 2024 third-round pick entered his second season with the Jets, looking to make a positive first impression on his new coaching staff. It was a chance to start fresh with a new regime and a wide-open wide receiver depth chart, but Corley quickly plummeted down the depth chart."
There's a chance the Jets and Corley come back together with a practice squad offer, but since the young wide receiver is only 23 years old and rather talented, it's likely that he's picked up by another team.
The Jets' wide receiver room isn't good in the first place. The fact that they would still release Corley should tell you everything you need to know about how the Jets feel about the young wide receiver.
