Jets Struck NFL Draft Gold; Top Rookie 'Ready To Start'
The New York Jets came into the offseason with a lot of holes on their roster. They swiftly added players like Justin Fields to fill some of these holes. But even after free agency, there were some holes on the roster.
At the top of the NFL Draft, the Jets opted to select Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou rather than going after a star edge rusher, wide receiver, or tight end. At the time, this was a controversial pick, as the Jets passed on players like Tyler Warren to land their new offensive tackle.
But Membou has already been one of the more impressive players for the Jets this preseason. He's shown quite a bit of dominance up front.
The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner recently shared some high praise of the Jets' top draft selection and went as far as to state that he's a shoo-in to start for Aaron Glenn's offense to open up the season.
Armand Membou is ready to start for the Jets
"Membou was pretty good early as the Jets’ starting right tackle when he wasn’t lunging in the run game. His power showed up in the run game, and he’s had some very good pass-protection reps (albeit among some sloppy ones)," Baumgardner wrote. "It doesn’t look like anything’s really overwhelming Membou, though. The only time he struggled on tape came when his shoulders pushed way too far out in front of his feet and he got tossed. He’s got plenty of time to correct bad habits and looks ready to roll for Week 1."
It's not often that a team is in a position to land a franchise offensive tackle. The Jets found themselves in the perfect position to land Membou, while also filling out the other holes on the roster in the later rounds.
Instead of reaching for a tight end like Warren, the Jets were able to wait and land Mason Taylor in the second round. Taylor and Membou both look like day one starters for the Jets. The NFL Draft was the ideal outcome in New York, and Membou's preseason dominance is further proving that point.
