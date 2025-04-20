Jets Reveal Their Side Of Aaron Rodgers' Dramatic Exit
Earlier this offseason, the New York Jets opted to cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers landed in free agency and there was seemingly no beef between the two sides. It seemed like a mature split between them.
But Rodgers was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and he seemed to be quite upset with the Jets and their handling of the situation. Rodgers told McAfee that the Jets had him fly across the country on his own dime to meet with the Jets so that New York could bluntly tell him that it was moving on from him.
In Rodgers' account of events, the Jets seemed like the villains. But NFL reporter Tom Pelissero recently suggested that the Jets had a different recollection of events.
"What I was told at the time was that Aaron had indicated to them, 'Hey, I'm gonna be on that side of the country in this week,' and they said, 'Great, come into the building,'" Pelissero told NFL Media colleague Rich Eisen. "And there had been ongoing dialogue up until that about just a variety of different things because they don't, as Aaron said, he and Aaron Glenn really don't know each other.
"Aaron clearly, from his perspective, went in there thinking, we're gonna have a conversation about the future. The Jets very quickly informed him they were going in another direction."
As is the case in life, there are two sides to the story. The fans will likely never know what the truth of the matter is, but honestly, it doesn't really matter.
The Jets have moved on from Rodgers and it seems like they made the right decision.
Rodgers' offseason theatrics have likely turned away anybody that was on the fence about him.
More NFL: Jets Could Swing Blockbuster Trade For Polarizing Steelers Star