Jets Ripped Despite Justin Fields Signing: ‘Transition Year’
The New York Jets have an exciting, young roster on their hands but there are some around the league who think it won't be a big year in 2025.
New York won five games in 2024 but there's a real argument that it could be better in 2025. While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox gave the Jets a "C" grade for their offseason work and called the 2025 campaign a "transition year."
"Overall Grade: C," Knox said. "The best thing the New York Jets did this offseason was stop pretending that they're only a piece or two away from Super Bowl contention. Adding players like Aaron Rodgers, Mike Williams and Davante Adams over the past couple of years did nothing to turn New York into a contender. The Jets actually won two fewer games in 2024 than they did in either 2023 or 2022...
"Will the Jets be more competitive in 2025 without Rodgers? That remains to be seen, but the 41-year-old was never going to be a long-term answer for the franchise. Free-agent addition Justin Fields might be, even though he's only shown glimpses during his time in the NFL. While New York lost several quality veterans in free agency, including Rodgers, Adams, D.J. Reed and Javon Kinlaw, tearing down the roster is a necessary step in any significant rebuild. New general manager Darren Mougey added some potential long-term building blocks like Armand Membou and Mason Taylor in the draft. This will likely be a transition season in New York, which is a good thing."
There are some out there who may not think a big season is on the way, but this is a roster built to surprise people by Aaron Glenn.
