Ex-Jets Star Revealed 'Biggest Regret' In New York
One former member of the New York Jets is available on the open market after and up-and-down few years.
Former Jets safety Jamal Adams developed into a superstar with New York but had a very messy exit. He requested a trade and landed with the Seattle Seahawks. Since then, Adams’ relationship with New York has been touchy, at best.
Adams recently joined "The Jets Lounge" for an all-encompassing conversation, including his stint in New York. You can check out the entire interview right here on YouTube. Adams answered every question and was candid. He even shared his “biggest regret” from his time in New York.
"My biggest regret is me and Joe Douglas never speaking," Adams said. "We never spoke on the phone one time. We never spoke in person one time before this (Seattle Seahawks) trade happened. I wish we could have that back, I can’t speak for him, but I didn’t go about it the right way around that time."
Adams notably was traded to the Seahawks before the 2020 National Football League season. Injuries have played a role throughout his career since then and he has appeared in just 39 games since the deal. In comparison, he appeared in 46 games with the Jets in his first three seasons.
In his interview, Adams also noted that it would be a "dream come true" to return to the Jets. He spent some time with Aaron Glenn with the Detroit Lions last year. Should the Jets bring him back?