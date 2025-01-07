Jets Rumored Target Blasts Aaron Rodgers: ‘Abysmal’
The New York Jets are looking to find their next head coach.
At this point, it’s unclear who will take over the team ahead of the 2025 season. New York has a long list of possible suitors and has requested to interview a handful of guys. One guy who is going to be getting an interview is former head coach and current ESPN personality Rex Ryan.
Ryan led the team as New York’s head coach from 2009 through 2014. Over that stretch, he logged a 46-50 record but did go to the playoffs twice. Ryan is one of the more prominent names in the mix for the Jets’ open head coaching job and before interviewing he made his feelings on quarterback Aaron Rodgers known, as transcribed by ESPN’s Rich Cimini.
“Former New York Jets coach Rex Ryan, scheduled to interview Tuesday for the team's head coaching vacancy, is convinced he will land the job,” Cimini said. “If it happens, he says he will put an end to the Aaron Rodgers ‘country club.’ Ryan, appearing Monday morning on ESPN New York radio, ripped the future Hall of Famer for skipping the team's mandatory minicamp last June to take a vacation to Egypt. He also criticized the organization's "abysmal" leadership for condoning it.
"Clearly, when you have a guy that doesn't show up for mandatory minicamp -- and, by the way, he's your quarterback, coming off an injury -- I think that's an absolutely ridiculous message you send to the team," Ryan said as transcribed by Cimini. "If he comes back, things would be different.”
Ryan certainly made his feelings known about Rodgers. We should find out more about Ryan’s chances at the job and whether Rodgers will return in the not-so-distant future.
