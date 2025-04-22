Jets Country

Jets Rumored Target Called 'Finishing Piece'

What are the Jets going to do?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 21, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New York Jets helmets sit on the sidelines during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have a lot of talent with the franchise right now despite winning just five games last season.

New York has building block pieces like Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Jamien Sherwood, and Sauce Gardner along with a few others. Plus New York has obviously been busy so far this offseason adding more young pieces like Justin Fields.

We're now in NFL Draft week and are just two days away from the team adding another big piece with the No. 7 pick. Who will the Jets add? There are going to be plenty of options at their disposal and NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah believes Missouri offensive tackle could be a "finishing piece" for the offensive line.

"They could kind of put the finishing piece on the offensive line with someone like (Armand) Membou, who he’d be comfortable just plugging right in at right tackle," Jeremiah said as transcribed by the New York Daily News' Antwan Staley. "All of a sudden, now what was an endless journey to fix the offensive line, you could almost say is pretty complete with him. To me, as a player, just simply how you grade him, I would have both those tight ends over him.

New York is no stranger to Membou speculation. That has been the case all offseason to this point and it will finally end on Thursday with the Jets either bringing him to town or going in a different direction.

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

