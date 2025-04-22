Jets Predicted To Draft 21-Year-Old Starter Of Future
The New York Jets have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft and now have just two days to decide what they are going to do.
Much has been said about what the Jets are going to do, although they haven't said much themselves. New York has stayed tight-lipped about pretty much the entire process. If you read mock drafts, you will see pretty consistently the team has been linked to either Armand Membou out of Missouri or Tyler Warren out of Penn State.
Membou would solidify the offensive line while Warren would bolster the tight end room. Either make sense, but the team itself hasn't really said anything about either. Its' going to be interesting to see how the Jets approach the draft as Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn haven't had a draft with New York before.
Speculation has continued to build approaching the draft and ESPN's Jordan Reid shared a mock draft predicting Membou to be the team's ultimate pick.
"No. 7. New York Jets," Reid said. "Armand Membou, OT, Missouri. With a new front office, head coach and starting quarterback, the Jets need to continue fortifying the trenches. Morgan Moses is now in New England, so they can start by drafting his replacement at right tackle. A well-balanced and physical blocker, Membou was the model of consistency last season. He surrendered only one sack in 391 pass-blocking snaps in 2024 against a bevy of talented SEC rushers. Membou would be an immediate starter at right tackle, where he played 94 percent of his college snaps."
You can't really go wrong with a pick like this. He's just 21 years old and has been one of the hottest prospects heading into the draft. The Jets likel will be a run-heavy team and adding a big-name offensive lineman like Membou would only help with that.
More NFL: Jets GM Shuts Down Aaron Rodgers Question After Dramatic Week