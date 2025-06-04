Jets' Sauce Gardner Wasn't Shy About PFF Ranking
The New York Jets have argubaly the top cornerback in football in Sauce Gardner.
Gardner earned First-Team All-Pro honors in his first two seasons. In 2024, he didn't earn Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors, but he still was great for New York. He seemingly became underrated overnight. There were people who threw shade at Gardner throughout the campaign, but there clearly is still plenty of love for him across the league.
Pro Football Focus released its list of the top cornerbacks in football and had Gardner at No. 1.
"No. 1. Sauce Gardner, New York Jets," Pro Football Focus' John Kosko said. "Gardner’s 91.9 PFF coverage grade since 2022 leads the league. He has forced a league-high 46 incompletions and allowed a league-low 0.60 yards per cover snap and 21.4% first-down-plus-touchdown rate over that span.
"Unsurprisingly, Gardner's PFF advanced coverage grade ranks first, as well. While he might not shadow opposing wide receivers at a high rate, he has excelled when asked to do so."
The 24-year-old superstar took to social media with a brief reaction to his ranking.
"Them fake & forced narratives can't stop reality," Gardner said. "Been one of them ones."
The Jets are fortunate to have the young playmaker in the secondary. New York should have a much-improved defense in 2025 led by new head coach Aaron Glenn and Gardner arguably is going to be the biggest reason why. Now, the question is can the Jets get an extension done?