Jets Rookie Named Top Potential Breakout Star
The New York Jets have had some questions at the safety position over the last few years but they may have found solutions.
New York signed veteran safety Andre Cisco in free agency. He's expected to play a big role for New York in 2025, but he isn't the only guy the team has added this offseason so far. The Jets also took Malachi Moore in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and there's already some high hopes around him.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine even called Moore the Jets' "top summer breakout candidate."
"Top Summer Breakout Candidate: S Malachi Moore," Ballentine said. "Bringing in Glenn as head coach means the Jets should be expected to get the most out of their secondary. The first-year HC is coming off a season in which he helped Brian Branch have a great rookie year. It's notable that the Jets then spent a fourth-round pick on Branch's teammate, Malachi Moore.
"'I’m excited to have that player,' Glenn said after the draft, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. 'He has some versatility, and I see him being utilized just like (Branch).' Moore might have to beat out Tony Adams for a starting spot, but it wouldn't be surprising if he pulls it off. His ability to play in the slot and deep at Alabama should give him an edge to help this secondary out right away."
In 12 games last year with Alabama, Moore had 70 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and eight passes defended.
More NFL: Jets Have Game-Changer In Justin Fields: ‘Sky Is The Limit’