Jets Search Heating Up As Lions Coach Views NY As 'First Choice'
Who will take over the New York Jets as the team's next head coach?
It's unknown at this time, but it does seem like things are heating up. New York has been tied to a multitude of options but the one who continues to stand out the most is Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Glenn spent eight seasons with the Jets as a player and has completely transformed Detroit's defense. He is well-respected around the league and has been the most talked about fit for New York.
It certainly seems like the Jets like Glenn from all of the chatter and it sounds like the feeling is mutual. Glenn is one of the hottest names out there in the head coaching carousel and he reportedly views New York as his "first choice," according to the New York Post's Brian Costello.
"Aaron Glenn feels like the favorite for the coaching job," Costello said. "I am not saying that based off anything I’ve been told by the Jets. He just checks the boxes in a lot of ways. The only issue is his lack of head coaching experience, but I think he can overcome that in the Jets’ eyes with a strong second interview. I know there is speculation that Glenn might go to the Saints, but he has told people the Jets are his first choice. We’ll see if it plays out that way."
Could he end up landing with the Jets in the not-so-distant future?
More NFL: Ex-Jets Coach Has 'Real Buzz' To Land Surprise Role With Jaguars