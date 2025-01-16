Jets Country

Jets Search Heating Up As Lions Coach Views NY As 'First Choice'

Could the Jets sign their next head coach in the near future?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Detroit Lions helmet during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Detroit Lions helmet during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Who will take over the New York Jets as the team's next head coach?

It's unknown at this time, but it does seem like things are heating up. New York has been tied to a multitude of options but the one who continues to stand out the most is Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Glenn spent eight seasons with the Jets as a player and has completely transformed Detroit's defense. He is well-respected around the league and has been the most talked about fit for New York.

It certainly seems like the Jets like Glenn from all of the chatter and it sounds like the feeling is mutual. Glenn is one of the hottest names out there in the head coaching carousel and he reportedly views New York as his "first choice," according to the New York Post's Brian Costello.

"Aaron Glenn feels like the favorite for the coaching job," Costello said. "I am not saying that based off anything I’ve been told by the Jets. He just checks the boxes in a lot of ways. The only issue is his lack of head coaching experience, but I think he can overcome that in the Jets’ eyes with a strong second interview. I know there is speculation that Glenn might go to the Saints, but he has told people the Jets are his first choice. We’ll see if it plays out that way."

Could he end up landing with the Jets in the not-so-distant future?

More NFL: Ex-Jets Coach Has 'Real Buzz' To Land Surprise Role With Jaguars

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News