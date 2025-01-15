Ex-Jets Coach Has 'Real Buzz' To Land Surprise Role With Jaguars
The New York Jets had a tough 2024 season, to say the least.
It was tumultuous from the jump and things went off the rails even more as the Jets decided to cut ties with former head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. The Jets had plenty of talent on the team, but things just didn't work out.
Saleh has been someone discussed a lot since. Some wondered if the Jets made the right decision parting ways with Saleh at the time they did. Other teams certainly have shown interest in him this offseason. He has been tied to the San Francisco 49ers as a potential defensive coordinator option, but he also has been in the head coaching mix.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt predicted that he will land the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach position and said that there is "real buzz" about Saleh possible landing there.
"This one might feel like it’s out of left field, but there’s some real buzz about Saleh’s chances of securing this job," Rosenblatt said. "Saleh might have been helped by Jets owner Woody Johnson’s decision to fire him in Week 5, especially because of what happened afterward. The Jets were significantly worse after interim coach Jeff Ulbrich took over, particularly on defense, where Saleh had built the Jets into one of the league’s Top-5 defenses in both 2022 and ’23.
"Saleh was never able to overcome a lack of quarterback talent in his first few years, and Johnson wasn’t patient enough to let him get a shot at coaching a healthy Rodgers. Ultimately, he went 20-36 overall, and the Jets were among the NFL’s most penalized teams and typically among the worst offenses under his watch, but he also learned a lot from his Jets experience. More importantly, as it relates to the Jaguars job: Saleh has a lot of fans in the Jaguars’ building from his time as the linebackers coach from 2014-16."
Things didn't work out for Saleh in New York. But, could he quickly land on his feet with a new role with Jacksonville?
