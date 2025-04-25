Jets Slam Dunk Pick Called 'Ridiculous Athlete'
The New York Jets may not have made the flashiest selection of the night on Thursday in the National Football League Draft, but they made a good one.
New York immediately has gotten praise left and right after taking offensive tackle Armand Membou out of Missouri. The Jets brought Membou to town with the No. 7 pick. So, what are people saying about the young lineman?
SNY's Connor Hughes shared late on Thursday night that he's heard that Membou is a "ridiculous athlete."
"Told he's a ridiculous athlete," Hughes said. "Don't make too many guys his size who are that gifted physically. What two teams loved about him, though, was his mentality between the lines. "Nasty" and "dirt bag" were how he was described -- both compliments not insults. He plays possessed between the lines which is exactly what you want when trying to set a tone with your OL.
"Only real issue with Membou is his technique. He cleans that up and his consistency will improve with it. One team told me his physical gifts give him Pro Bowl potential. IMO: I believed playmaker was a better option for Jets at 7. Thought Tet McMillan or Tyler Warren + 2nd round OT was better than reverse. With that said: You can't fault the Jets for the potential this gives their OL. Can seriously be best in NFL."
Membou had a great 2024 season and now will try to help secure the Jets' offensive line in 2025.
