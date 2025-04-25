Jets' Aaron Glenn Reveals 'Response' To Aaron Rodgers Drama
There has been a lot of speculation recently about the New York Jets.
The Jets made a pretty big decision early in the offseason. After two years, the Jets opted to move on from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. For weeks, there was pretty much only speculation about what happened in the building. Rodgers recently joined "The Pat McAfee Show" and opened up about what happened.
Rodgers was pretty candid about his in-person meeting with head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey and certainly didn't sound happy. Since then, the team has been pretty quiet about Rodgers' comments. After the Jets selected offensive tackle Armand Memou on Thursday night head coach Glenn was asked about Rodgers and kind of responded in a video shared by SNY.
Glenn was asked if he had any response to Rodgers' comments on "The Pat McAfee Show" and responded: "Absolutely," Glenn said. "Membou's a really good player and I am so excited that he's a Jet."
He technically responded to the question about Rodgers but didn't share anything about the meeting.
After weeks of rumors, it was a big night for New York. It landed in new big-name offensive lineman to protect new quarterback Justin Fields. The offensive line has been a big question over the last few years and now Membou will come in to help for at least the next four or five years. Clearly, Glenn was focused on other things than Rodgers on Thursday.
