Jets Star Free-Agent Corner D.J. Reed Predicted To Sign With Upstart NFC Contender
The New York Jets have plenty of roster questions to sort through headed into the 2025 season, but it seems as if star corner D.J. Reed has erased himself from the equation.
Reed, who just finished a three-year, $33 million contract in New York, turned himself into a star corner playing opposite Sauce Gardiner in the Jets' scheme. But after a 5-12 season, it seems obvious that Reed can't wait to get out of town.
"I’m ready to go to free agency, bro. I'm ready to see what's next for me," Reed told Go Long's Tyler Dunne after the Jets' 2025 season finale, a win over the Miami Dolphins.
Many believe Reed is the best free-agent corner this spring, and teams should be lining up to get their hands on him. He should be able to play for a contender, which appears to be a priority after missing the playoffs over and over again with the Jets.
On Tuesday, SportsGrid's Zack Cook predicted that the Washington Commanders, who went 12-5 and made the NFC Championship Game in quarterback Jayden Daniels' rookie year, would sign Reed to bolster their secondary.
"D.J. Reed put together an impressive season, allowing just a 57% completion rate and only two touchdowns when targeted," Cook wrote. "Stats like these will certainly make him a hot commodity in free agency, setting the stage for a lucrative contract.
"Predicted Landing Spot: Washington Commanders."
Reed, who recently turned 28, hasn't allowed a passer rating above 87 in any of the last five seasons when targeted. He'd form a solid duo in Washington with Marshon Lattimore, who the Commanders acquired from the New Orleans Saints at this past season's trade deadline.
The Jets are fortunate to still have Gardner for at least one more year, but they'll have some work to do in ironing out the rest of their secondary for the new season.
