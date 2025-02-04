Should Jets Have Drafted Raiders' 1,194-Yard Rookie Superstar? Insider Weighs In
One can always play the "could have, should have" game with the NFL Draft. That's certainly the case for the New York Jets exiting the 2024 season.
The Jets held the 10th pick in the draft, and traded back one slot so the Minnesota Vikings could nab quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Then, the Jets took tackle Olu Fashanu, who carved out a decent role with seven starts and a 57% snap share in his rookie season.
Did the Jets miss their chance, though, to snag a sensational prospect at a position they've almost never had a star take over?
ESPN's NFL writers recently had a two-round redraft of the 2024 class, and Jets beat reporter Rich Cimini had what he called a "no-brainer" pick for New York: tight end Brock Bowers, who put up a tight end rookie record of 112 catches and made the Pro Bowl for the Las Vegas Raiders.
"This is a no-brainer. Bowers delivered a historic season for the Raiders, setting a rookie record with 112 receptions for 1,194 yards," Cimini wrote.
"The Jets passed on him because they wanted to address a need at tackle. Olu Fashanu, whom New York was able to add one pick later after a trade down, showed promise, but Bowers has a chance to be special."
While Bowers looks like one of the elite players at the tight end position, not all Jets fans in Cimini's comments section on X agreed with his notion that passing on Fashanu would have been the smartest move.
"I don’t understand how you can call this a no brainer," one user said. "Finding a good LT is much more important than finding a good TE."
If Fashanu does develop into a quality starter who lasts a decade-plus, the Jets likely will never regret the selection. And the general manager who made the pick, Joe Douglas, is already gone from the organization less than a year later.
Still, the two players' careers will be very interesting to follow in tandem, knowing that the Jets could have had either one of them.
