Jets Star Free Agent Projected For $56 Million Payday; Packers Tabbed 'Best Fit'
The New York Jets are heading for an offseason full of new beginnings.
Lots of new faces are joining the organization, including general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn. But for every name in, one has to be going out, and that will soon begin applying to the Jets' roster in free agency.
Seven-year veteran D.J. Reed became a star for the Jets over the past three seasons, proving to be a bargain at his $33 million price tag. But having one of the sport's best cornerback duos meant little to the Jets' win-loss record, and now it appears Reed will be headed elsewhere in 2025.
Given that Reed told Go Long's Tyler Dunne after the Jets' final game that he was "ready" to see what else was out there, a Jets reunion seems extremely unlikely. But how much can he expect to make in a year where the cornerback position is thin, and more importantly, which team will sign him?
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay projected a four-year, $56 million contract for Reed, while tabbing the Green Bay Packers as the "best team fit" for the 28-year-old veteran.
"Reed has been one of the bright spots for the downtrodden New York Jets over the last three seasons. He’s started 46 games for the club, recording 220 tackles, 32 pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in that span," Kay wrote.
"The Green Bay Packers should be in the market for a steady corner like Reed. The organization could split with top outside option Jaire Alexander this offseason, which would leave a major hole in Green Bay’s secondary."
Reed has played in only four playoff games in his career and none since 2020 with the Seattle Seahawks. A team like the Packers, who have been to the playoffs in each of the last two years and have a stable head coach and young quarterback, would have to appeal to Reed as a potential home.
Fortunately, the Jets still have number-one corner Sauce Gardner under contract, and they found a way to get the most out of Reed, so they could easily do it with someone else. But there's no denying that if he does leave, New York will feel the loss.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Trade $77 Million Six-Time Pro Bowler To AFC Rival Texans