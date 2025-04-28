Jets Star Has Hints Of Ravens 3-Time Pro Bowler
The New York Jets desperately needed a big addition for the tight end room after losing Tyler Conklin this offseason and landed one in the form of LSU tight end Mason Taylor.
He had a great career at LSU and set some big-time records for the program including receptions (129) and receiving yards (1,308) by a tight end, as shared by LSUsports.net's Michael Bonnette.
"The son on NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, Mason Taylor capped his three years with the Tigers as the program’s all-time leader for receptions (129) and receiving yards (1,308) by a tight end," Bonnette said. "He’s the only tight end in LSU history to catch 100 passes and accumulate 1,000 receiving yards in a career. Of his 129 receptions, 72 resulted in a first down, while 701 of his 1,308 receiving yards came after the catch and 304 coming after contact.
"As a junior in 2024, Taylor set the LSU single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 55. His 546 receiving yards in 2024 rank No. 2 in LSU single-season history for a tight end."
Clearly, he has a lot of talent and will immediately step into a big role with the franchise. One thing that was interesting throughout the draft process was that Bleacher Report's scouting department gave pro comparisons for a good chunk of the players that were selected. For Taylor, they compared him to Baltimore Ravens star Mark Andrews.
"Taylor is a fluid mover and route runner. He wastes little movement, changing directions and breaking away from his defender," Bleacher Report said. "His route tempo has a veteran, savvy feel. Based on the route concept, Taylor doesn't foreshadow where he is designed to go. Instead, he uses club and swipe maneuvers to knock down the defender's hands to avoid being rerouted mid-stem...
"Grade: 7.8 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — Third Round). Overall Rank: 37. Position Rank: TE3. Pro Comparison: Mark Andrews."
If Taylor can come anywhere near the player that Andrews is, the Jets -- and specifically quarterback Justin Fields -- are going to be good in the passing game.