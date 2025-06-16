Jets Star Talks Aaron Rodgers Elephant In The Room
The New York Jets are under three months away from getting a look at Aaron Rodgers wearing another jersey at MetLife Stadium.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming to town and will face the Jets in Week 1 on Sept. 7. It's going to be one of the most-anticipated clashes of the season. It's going to be a fun one, but it's unfortunate that it's happening right away and not even on primetime. It's scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET clash.
It's going to be interesting and Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner made it clear that he's excited to take on his old friend in Rodgers, as transcribed by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"I think it's going to be fun," Gardner said. "There's going to be a lot of smiling out there, a lot of competing out there. I'm looking forward to it."
Gardner has had a big offseason himself as rumors have picked up about the possibility of the 24-year-old inking a long-term extension in New York. Gardner said he wants to be a Jet for life and reports have surfaced that the two sides have begun talks about a new deal.
If he's going to land an extension, it wouldn't be a shock to see it get done before the regular season gets here. There's a real chance that when Gardner takes the field Week 1 it's with a lucrative new deal against one of the most polarizing figures in New York spots in recent memory.
