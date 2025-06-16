Jets Have NFL's Biggest Fantasy Sleeper
With training camp and the 2025 National Football League season quickly approaching, that also means that the fantasy football season will be here soon as well.
It's certainly too early to start drafting. There surely will be injuries in training camp or during preseason games that could impact your fantasy season. Wait until late August or early September for your drafts, but now is the time to start looking around. Maybe even get a few mock drafts under your belt.
One team that will be worth watching closely throughout the rest of the offseason is the New York Jets. There's a lot of talent with the franchise, but the guy who should be on everyone's radar this year for fantasy football is Justin Fields.
There likely isn't a bigger sleeper out there right now heading into the season. He has had a lot of fantasy success in his young career thanks to his running game, but this is the year he could put it all together. Garrett Wilson arguably is the top receiver he has been able to throw to in his career. Mason Taylor is an exciting, young tight end. Breece Hall is going to get a lot of action in the running game and can take some pressure off of him and he also can catch passes well. On top of all of this, there is a real argument that this will be the best offensive line Fields has been behind in his career so far.
ESPN's Eric Karabell even shared a bold take about the possibility of Fields leading New York in rushing.
"Justin Fields leads the Jets in rushing," Karabell said. "This may seem a bit wild, but only one current Jet has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards ... and it's Fields! He rushed for 1,143 yards in 2022. RB Breece Hall hasn't done it in his three NFL seasons, and he may find it more difficult with a running QB (though he will catch many passes). Fields was the No. 6 fantasy QB scorer in his magical season, though his Bears finished 3-14. These Jets are better, and Fields is a good fit -- if they let him run (which they should)."
Fields is known for his running and that significantly increases his fantasy floor, but this passing game has a chance to be pretty good. If that ends up being the case and Fields can stay healthy, he could be a top five fantasy quarterback in 2025 but taken in drafts significantly lower than that.
