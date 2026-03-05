Jets Prediction Poaches 15-Year QB After Panthers Stint

The New York Jets have the means to go out and adjust the quarterback room as they see fit.

If the Jets decide that they want to keep Justin Fields, they could do so. He's under contract for the 2026 season, although that may not be the most likely outcome. The Jets are loaded with salary cap space and realistically could afford to sign any of the options heading to free agency. After trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, the Jets also have plenty of draft picks at their disposal if they opt to go the trade route instead. There will be options.

One name that has been out there has been Kyler Murray, as it has been announced that the Arizona Cardinals will be releasing him. Of all of the known available options, Murray would give the Jets the best chance to win now. But what about other options in the room? The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt predicted that the Jets will sign Murray, but also completely rebuild the room around him by signing Andy Dalton and drafting Drew Allar.

The Jets have been linked to a handful of QB options

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Jets: Kyler Murray, Andy Dalton and Drew Allar," Rosenblatt wrote. "I cover the Jets for a living, and I still found this to be the toughest QB-needy team to project. The Jets arrived at the NFL Combine on a fact-finding mission, trying to figure out which quarterbacks will actually break free, which ones are available on the trade market and how much they would cost. ... The Jets should be building toward the 2027 NFL Draft, when they’ll have three first-round picks. This is not a team that’s likely going to make the playoffs in 2026. So what does that mean?

"I still think Glenn, who has the stamp of approval for all roster decisions, will want to take a swing on someone he thinks can be a winning quarterback. ... As for Dalton, Reich is installing the offense he was trying to run in Carolina in 2023 before he got fired, and Dalton was with the Panthers then; he’s an ideal option as a veteran backup to replace Taylor. Reich said this about Dalton in 2023: 'The way he's throwing the football, the way he works through progressions, the way he handles the operation. … Since day one (when) he walked in the door, I'm like, 'This guy is starter-worthy.' You guys know I've said that all along. He's, in my opinion, one of the best 32 quarterbacks in the world.'"

If the goal is to completely rebuild the room, this is a good idea. Aside from the fact that Dalton has spent time with Reich, he's also simply a solid backup in his own right at this point in his career. He's a 15-year veteran with 254 touchdown passes to 151 total interceptions. Dalton has also done it all. He was a starter and Pro Bowler early in his career and has transitioned into a backup role. Whether Murray is the starter in 2026 or not, landing Dalton as the backup would be a good move either way.