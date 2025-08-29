Jets Star Turning Heads As Fantasy Football 'Flier' Option
The New York Jets have a lot of talent on their roster for the fans to be excited about. But there are also some solid fantasy football options on the roster.
Garrett Wilson has the potential to be a WR1 for fantasy teams. Breece Hall is a solid running back while Justin Fields could be a solid choice, too.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently suggested Fields could be a late-round flier quarterback to look for in upcoming fantasy football drafts.
Justin Fields could emerge as fantasy football star
"The Jets are forging into a new era with Justin Fields under center. Although it's uncertain whether he can end New York's long playoff drought, he is poised to return as a viable fantasy starter. The 2021 No. 11 overall pick is back on the QB1 radar for his running abilities alone. He set the single-game rushing record for his position with a 173-yard burst in 2022 and has averaged over 50 yards per game on the ground for his career.
"While he has just one top-18 finish in four NFL seasons, injuries and unfortunate situations have largely led to his inability to achieve consistent results. In 2024, Fields showed noticeable growth as a passer, completing 66.3 percent of his throws for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception in six games with the Steelers. Although Fields was usurped on the depth chart following Russell Wilson's return from injury, he's now locked in as New York's starter with only the aging Tyrod Taylor behind him. With the Jets clearly committed to him, Fields has a fantastic chance at putting up some career-best marks."
Fields' rushing potential makes him a potential steal late in the draft. He might not be the star option like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, or Jayden Daniels, but he has the chance to average 18 or 20 fantasy points per game because of his rushing attack.
In deeper leagues, starting Fields at quarterback wouldn't be a bad idea if the team is loaded with wide receivers and running backs. In the smaller leagues, taking a shot on Fields as the backup quarterback provides a high potential option behind the starter.
