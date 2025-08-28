Jets Predicted To Trade $9 Million Star RB To Desperate Cowboys
The New York Jets have reportedly been entertaining the idea of trading star running back Breece Hall for months.
With head coach Aaron Glenn expected to use a running back by committee with Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis all getting carries, the aforementioned Hall isn't nearly as valuable to the Jets as he would be with another team. Plus, he's on an expiring contract and is likely to leave after the season anyway.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently put together a blockbuster trade pitch that would send Hall to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 fourth round pick and wide receiver Jalen Tolbert.
Breece Hall would fit with the Cowboys perfectly
"This offseason, the Cowboys went bargain-bin shopping to address a need at running back after they lost 1,000-plus-yard rusher Rico Dowdle in free agency." Moton wrote. "The club signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders to one-year deals and drafted Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah in the fifth and seventh rounds, respectively. According to The Athletic's Jon Machota, Williams is 'expected' to be the Cowboys' Week 1 starter.
"Meanwhile, the Jets have a three-man backfield with Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis pushing for touches. When you consider quarterback Justin Fields' ability as a ball-carrier, Gang Green can afford to trade Hall for draft capital, especially if the team doesn't expect to retain him in free agency next offseason. The Jets can trade Hall for a middle-round draft pick and Tolbert, who can immediately bolster their wide receiver unit while still maintaining a robust ground attack with Allen, Davis and Fields leading the charge."
For the Cowboys, this is the exact kind of trade they need. Hall is a talented receiver out of the backfield, which fits the Cowboys passing heavy offense. But better yet, Hall is a very talented runner who could work to even out the Cowboys offense.
For the Jets, they would land the wide receiver to play opposite of Garrett Wilson as well as a solid draft pick. Both assets in the deal would help New York tremendously.
This is a rare win-win trade proposal that makes plenty of sense for both sides.
More NFL: Jets GM Makes Strong Justin Fields Statement Ahead Of Week 1