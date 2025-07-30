Jets Stars Break Silence On Aaron Rodgers Showdown
The New York Jets are going to face off against their old quarterback in Week 1 action.
New York is welcoming the Pittsburgh Steelers to MetLife Stadium and with that being said, a matchup against former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is just about one month away. The Jets and Steelers will take the field on Sept. 7th.
On Tuesday, a few members of the Jets spoke about the upcoming matchup including Quinnen Williams, Will McDonald IV, and Justin Fields.
“It’s super fun for me, too. I played him at Green Bay, I was on the team with them, and got a chance to play them again, first game of the year,” Williams said on "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams. “And to play him at Green Bay, and you hear the stories, and to hear the great things about a Hall of Fame quarterback, but then to have him on your team. And you get this chance to see the work that he put in, to see the way he carries himself, to all the leadership he carries himself, and then he goes to be on another team...
"It’s like, I know he’s working, like I know what he’s doing,” Williams said. “I know he’s putting in the time to destroy everybody on this defense. I know he’s leading. I know he’s talking to the receivers and talking to the offensive line about how they got to stop this person or stop that person. So I got to come out every single day a little bit more, turned up a little bit more, and do the things a little bit harder, a little bit more, because I know he’s over there doing the same thing."
"I always wanted to sack Rodgers from when I was a little kid...actually, let me not say that cause as a little kid I wasn't even interested in playing football. I did watch him though, I watched him a lot," McDonald said.
Fields has a different perspective playing on the Steelers last year.
"I'm excited," Fields said to Adams. "I'm excited. They have a great team. Of course they've been having a great team for a long time now but I think it's an exciting opportunity for us. Of course, we know we're going to go into it being the underdogs, but that's what we like. We're excited for that game, but we are still early and we have to keep stacking days and preparing before that day.
More NFL: Ex-Jets Starter Retiring, Ending 5-Year NFL Career