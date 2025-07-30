Ex-Jets Starter Retiring, Ending 5-Year NFL Career
A former member of the New York Jets is calling it a career after five seasons in the National Football League.
Former Jets starting guard Nate Herbig signed a deal with the Washington Commanders this offseason but is hanging up his cleats and retiring, as shared by Commanders team reporter Zach Selby.
"The Washington Commanders have placed guard Nate Herbig on the Reserve/Retired list, head coach Dan Quinn said during his Tuesday press conference," Selby said. "Herbig (6-4, 334) was a five-year veteran who went undrafted and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2019 draft. He played in 61 games with 31 starts.
"Last season, Herbig spent the year on injured reserve after tearing his rotator cuff prior to the start of the regular season. In 2023, he appeared in all 17 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers and did not commit a penalty. Herbig played on season for the New York Jets (2022) and started 11 games at guard. In three seasons with Philadelphia (2019-21), Herbig played in 33 games and started a career-high 12 games in 2020."
Herbig spent the 2022 season with the Jets. That season, he played in 11 games and started all of them. After the season, he signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and played 17 games in 2023 but then missed the entire 2024 season.
Now, the former Jets starter is retiring at just 27 years old. Injuries are tough and certainly played a role with him.