Jets' Top GM Candidate Has 'Strong Relationship' With Aaron Glenn
The New York Jets’ dual search for a head coach and general manager could be coming to an end soon after a lengthy process filled with an overwhelming list of candidates.
The Jets began holding second interviews on Tuesday, which signaled a narrowing down of candidates, at the very least.
For New York’s head coach vacancy, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn appears to be the frontrunner, and reports indicate that after his second-round interview with the Jets on Tuesday, New York may hire him immediately.
The Jets were also scheduled to host a GM candidate for his second-round interview on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“Jets are scheduled to interview former Lions executive and current Commanders’ assistant GM Lance Newmark on Tuesday for their general manager job, per sources,” Schefter said.
“This will be Newmark’s second GM interview with the Jets.”
“Newmark spent 26 seasons in Detroit before joining Washington last year, and is said to have a strong relationship with both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn.”
With Johnson off the board to the Chicago Bears, many have pointed to Newmark’s connection with Glenn as a harbinger of things to come for the Jets.
Could New York bring aboard Glenn as head coach and Newmark as GM in the coming days?
The Jet Press’ Justin Fried certainly thinks so.
“All signs point to a Glenn-Newmark pairing being the Jets' top choice for their next head coach-general manager duo, though that plan is far from certain,” Fried said on Monday.
“The Jets will have to beat out the (New Orleans) Saints for Glenn if they're to make this dream a reality. While the Jets appear to be narrowing in on Glenn and Newmark, nothing is set in stone. The next few days could be pivotal in shaping the future of the franchise.”
Jets Wire’s Nick Wojton also noted the Glenn-Newmark connection on Monday.
“Newmark has only spent one year as the assistant general manager in Washington,” Wojton said.
“Prior to that, he was with the Lions for more than two decades. Naturally one can point to the overlap Newmark has had in Detroit with Glenn. That could be a duo seriously in contention to head to New York considering their relationship.”
If and when the Jets announce the hiring of Glenn, expect all eyes to be on Newmark as the next possible domino to fall for Gang Green.
