Jets 'Trending Toward' Naming New Head Coach As Soon As Tuesday
There could be a new head coach of the New York Jets as soon as Tuesday.
New York is going to interview former Jets star and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for a second time for the vacant head coach position. This time, though, the Jets will be interviewing him in person because the Lions were knocked out of the playoffs.
ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets are "trending toward" hiring Glenn today if all goes well.
'31 years after being drafted by the Jets (also his uniform number), Aaron Glenn is trending toward being their head coach. It could happen today if all goes well," Cimini said. "There’s a reason why Glenn picked the Jets for his first in-person interview. He also likes the idea of working alongside former Lions exec Lance Newmark, who also interviews today for the second time. The stars are aligning."
Glenn is one of the hottest names on the head coach market right now and has been tied to the Jets for weeks. He wasn't able to interview in person while the Lions remained alive but now he can do so and make a decision at any time.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also weighed in and called Tuesday a "monumental" day.
"A monumental day: Top target Aaron Glenn visits the Jets & the goal is to keep him from leaving the building, sources say," Rapoport said. "The deal isn’t done & there are still some particulars to discuss. But if all goes well, he could end today as HC of the NYJ. If not, the (New Orleans Saints) await."
Could the Jets reunite with the former New York star on Tuesday?
