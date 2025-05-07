Jets' Tyrod Taylor Takes Stance On Justin Fields Addition
There may not be a better veteran you want to have a team than Tyrod Taylor.
Taylor has seen it all. He's a 14-year NFL veteran, a former Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl champion, and is entering his second season with the New York Jets. Last year he saw action in two games while serving as Aaron Rodgers' backup. Taylor certainly is one of the best backups in the NFL thanks in large part to the fact that he can step into action with a moment's notice and give a team a chance to win.
With Rodgers gone, there was questions about the quarterback position before the team went out and signed young signal-caller Justin Fields. The team has committed to Fields as the starter and Taylor opened up about his role, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Whether I did or whether I didn't, my mindset and the way I condition myself to get ready for a season since my rookie year has been (to) approach each and every day as if you're the starter," Taylor said as transcribed by Cimini. "As a quarterback, you're an opportunity away, so you want to be well prepared for that opportunity...
"We've been good friends throughout his time in the league as well," Taylor said. "So I'm here to support and help the team win in any form or fashion, whether it's me on the field or whether it's me being able to shed some light and experience and coach guys through, whether it's in the quarterback room or any other position. Any knowledge or experience that I could offer to the younger guys that helps the team win, at the end of the day, is what I'm here to do. I'm looking forward to doing that."
A quarterback room featuring both Fields and Taylor definitely looks exciting on paper. Fields has all of the potential in the world, but there's an argument that he hasn't been put in the best positions. The Jets seem to have committed to that notion and having a veteran like Taylor in the room willing to help him could have a big impact.
Taylor is certainly talented in his own right but quotes like these just goes to show how good of a teammate he is as well.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Make Expensive Sauce Gardner Decision