Jets Undrafted Rookie Predicted To Beat Out Recent 3rd-Rounder For Roster Spot
The New York Jets have a lot of wide-open roster battles that will come to a head in the next week.
With only one preseason game remaining on the ledger, the Jets' wide receiver room is one of the most convoluted parts of the roster. They've got a star at the top in Garrett Wilson, fresh off a lucrative extension, but there's a long list of unproven players with varying skill sets behind him.
That's the ideal mix for an unheralded newcomer to come into and prove himself. And Jets undrafted rookie Quentin Skinner, who has been one of the most impressive offensive players of the preseason, may be in the process of doing exactly that.
Quentin Skinner predicted to make Jets' 53-man roster
Skinner joined the Jets this summer after a four-year college career at Kansas, during which he never eclipsed the 600-receiving-yard mark. But the 6-foot-5, 197-pounder has been showing off his explosive capabilities in training camp, and after scoring the Jets' lone touchdown in their second preseason game on Saturday, he may be in the driver's seat.
On Monday, NJ.com's Andy Vasquez predicted that Skinner would make the 53-man roster after the Jets' final preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, beating out a pair of returners in Malachi Corley, a 2024 third-round pick, and third-year man Xavier Gipson.
Skinner made a big impression against the Giants with a memorable touchdown grab, and it’s hard to imagine another team wouldn’t claim him if the Jets tried to get him through waivers. That’s bad news for Gipson, who left Saturday’s game with a shoulder injury, and Corley who had zero targets against the Giants.
Corley disappointed with only three catches in nine games last year, and Gipson has always been a special teamer before a real threat in the passing game. But Skinner still came into camp with the longest odds by default, and it's been impressive to see him work his way up the ladder.
Friday's final preseason game will be the last chance for all three of these wideouts to make a lasting impression on the new coaching staff and front office. And the best news of all is that if Skinner does make the roster, he's also got plenty of opportunity to earn targets in an offense led by a brand-new quarterback and playcaller.
