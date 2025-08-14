Jets Predicted To Cut 3rd-Year Wideout Amid Preseason Roster Crunch
Preseason roster battles are officially heating up for the New York Jets.
After their win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Jets players only have two more games to impress before the roster cuts down to 53 men. They'll face the New York Giants this coming Saturday, then the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 22.
The wide receiver depth chart is a particularly fascinating battle to observe, because while there's a lot of depth, there's also only one obvious star in Garrett Wilson. Spots two through six on the Week 1 depth chart could all conceivably be up for grabs.
Will Xavier Gipson make Jets' 53-man roster?
There are some names that look like shoo-ins beyond Wilson, such as veteran Allen Lazard and rookie fourth-round pick Arian Smith, who has generated a lot of buzz in the preseason. But with the last few spots up for grabs, there are a lot of Jets pass-catchers sweating at the moment.
Could wideout/special-teamer Xavier Gipson, best known for his punting abilities, find himself on the outs after appearing in all 34 games for the Jets over the last two years?
That's what The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt believes, as he listed Gipson as a cut on his most recent projected 53-man roster for the Jets heading into Week 1 of the regular season.
"Gipson is battling Pritchett for the primary punt returner role and it ultimately was Gipson’s job to lose, but Pritchett has outplayed him both on special teams and on offense throughout training camp," wrote Rosenblatt. "Gipson missed Saturday’s game with an injury, while Pritchett had four chances to return punts, with a long return of 13 yards."
"The last wide receiver spots (whether they keep six or seven) will come down to Gipson or Pritchett, and then (Brandon) Smith, (Malachi) Corley and/or undrafted rookie Quentin Skinner — who has good size and has flashed as a deep threat both in camp and on Saturday when he made an impressive jump ball 26-yard catch in the second half."
Gipson, 24, has 27 catches for 268 yards and a touchdown so far in his career on offense. He's best known for his punt-return touchdown in his first career game, a walk-off job in overtime to seal a stunning victory over the rival Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of 2023.
If Gipson wants more moments like that magical return, getting back from his shoulder injury and participating in the last couple of preseason games seems crucial.
