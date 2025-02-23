Jets Urged To Make Franchise-Altering Trade To Replace Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets are facing an uphill battle as they look to replace Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers was cut by New York earlier this offseason, but the signal caller market seems quite depleted.
While there are a few decent options in free agency, the top place to find a franchise quarterback is the NFL Draft.
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently urged the Jets to make a franchise-changing decision. Davenport suggested the Jets should trade up in the 2025 NFL Draft and select Miami quarterback Cam Ward to replace Rodgers. New York currently holds the No. 7 pick in the draft.
"Unless the Tennessee Titans and/or Cleveland Browns go full bonehead and pass on a quarterback with the first two picks, getting Ward is going to cost the Jets dearly—their 2026 first-rounder would probably be part of the deal," Davenport wrote. "In that case, Gang Green might as well go big and secure the services of Bleacher Report's top-ranked quarterback in 2025. If you're gonna go big, you might as well shoot for No. 1."
Ward is widely seen as the top quarterback in the coming draft class, but the Jets would need to be completely sold on his talent and potential in order to trade up. In order to move from pick No. 7 up to pick No. 1, the Jets will be trading quite a lot of draft capital. They may have to throw in a player as well.
Either way, this would be the best way to replace Rodgers this offseason. Depending on what the deal would cost New York, this is definitely an avenue the front office will look into.
