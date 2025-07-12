Jets Veteran Might Lose Starting Job 'Sooner Than Expected'
The New York Jets are entering a new era, and some of their young players will see huge opportunities in 2025.
Among the fresh faces, rookie cornerback Azareye'h Thomas stands out as a potential game-changer in the Jets’ revamped secondary, yet he remains an overlooked prospect.
On Friday, Bleacher Report’s Damian Parson featured Thomas in a piece highlighting six overlooked NFL rookies.
"(Head coach Aaron Glenn) likes cornerbacks who have size, athleticism and man-coverage ability," Parson wrote.
"Insert Azareye'h Thomas into this newly formed cornerbacks room. Thomas joins established veterans Sauce Gardner, Brandon Stephens and Michael Carter on the depth chart. The 21-year-old adds the youthful exuberance the room needs, and he is highly competitive. Do not expect him to lay down and not fight for a starting job. Stephens was signed to a three-year $36 million contract this offseason after the Ravens did not bring him back. He allowed 858 yards, four receiving touchdowns, and a passer rating of 105.7 with zero interceptions last season, per NFL Pro. Entering training camp, Thomas has everything to push the veterans for snaps alongside Gardner."
"Last month, Eric Allen of the Official Jets Podcast said Thomas looks the part and is starting to flash and make plays," Parson continued. "If Stephens continues to decline, the Jets will need to make a decision despite his new contract. Thomas is a physical press man cornerback who excels when aligned tight to the line of scrimmage to disrupt the wide receivers' timing with the QB. The Florida State product will have the opportunities to prove he deserves more than being viewed as the CB4 of this group. Watch out for any potential matchups against star receiver Garrett Wilson during Jets' training camp practices. Holding his own against an explosive and crafty route-runner will help propel him up the depth chart sooner than expected."
Could Stephens lose his starting job to Thomas as early as training camp? That would be very surprising, especially with Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey believing in Stephens enough to pay him handsomely.
That being said, Stephens will be under a ton of pressure to perform from the moment he takes the practice field in a Jets uniform.
