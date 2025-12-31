Why Jets Aren't Expected To Fire Aaron Glenn

One topic that has surprisingly been a question over the last few weeks has been whether the New York Jets would make a change at head coach this upcoming offseason.

New York's record is bad at 3-13, but this idea has seemed unlikely from the jump. It has seemed like more of a speculative thing, rather than reports pointing towards the idea. For example, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Dec. 20 that moving Glenn after one year wasn't a consideration.

And yet there has been a faction of the fanbase that has been calling for a change that they're not going to get. ESPN's Rich Cimini joined "Boy Green Daily" on Tuesday and also shut down the idea.

The Jets aren't moving on

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn on the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"I'd be in the 10 mode," Cimini said. "To me, the most surprising thing I think that maybe I've, in the last 10 to 20 years, was the Sauce Gardner trade. That one we did not see coming...I was standing five feet away from Darrelle Revis when that trade came up...If Glenn got fired, I would be even more stunned. First of all, it would be wrong. I don't think it's in Woody Johnson's thoughts. You can't give a guy one year under these circumstances. This was not a one year, 'Hey let's make a playoff run' year. This was a one year where Nov. 4th, they basically tore it down and pointed to 2026. When they made the two trades for (Quinnen Williams) and Gardner, they sent those two guys out and basically shifted their entire set of priorities.

"It became about 2026 and the future. The last three weeks, we have been subjected to Brady Cook at quarterback. Nothing against Brady Cook, he's a fine young man. He's very polite. He's very classy, but he's just not an NFL quarterback. So, and I hate to use the word. I'm not a big believer in this, but they've been in tank mode. Let's call it what it is. So, I find it laughable that the same fans that demanded Brady Cook play the last few weeks and the tank, are upset with the coach for doing exactly what they wanted to do...He's not getting fired."

It has been a tough year, but expect Glenn back next season with a different-looking roster.

