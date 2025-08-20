Jets, Vikings Complete Trade Bringing 7-Year Veteran DT To New York
The New York Jets evidently decided they needed serious reinforcements for their defensive front.
After acquiring former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jowon Briggs in a trade on Wednesday afternoon, the Jets went for a double-dip, and this time, they landed a name that the average football fan is far more likely to recognize.
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets have acquired defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for sixth-round picks in both 2026 and 2027.
What Harrison Phillips brings to Jets defense
Phillips is a seven-year veteran, having spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jets' AFC East rival, the Buffalo Bills. He then moved on to Minnesota for the 2022 season, and tacked on a two-year extension last September that now has him under team control through the end of the 2026 season.
Phillips played in all 17 games in each of the three seasons he spent in Minnesota. He's never been a Pro Bowler or All-Pro, but his production has been steady. Per Sports Info Solutions, he has at least 15 quarterback pressures in each of the last four seasons, with 75 total points saved in that time frame.
A former third-round pick out of Stanford, Phillips is entering his age-29 season. He is slated for a $9.7 million cap hit this season and a $9.2 million cap hit in 2026, with a $1.7 million dead cap figure if the Jets choose to cut him after this year.
The Jets' defensive line should be extremely deep now, as Phillips and Briggs join a group of tackles anchored by standout Quinnen Williams. Meanwhile, players further down the depth chart like Derek Nnadi and Payton Page have to be sweating about their roster spots.
New York added a very experienced, well-respected defensive presence and locker room personality on Wednesday. That singular addition might not make them AFC title favorites, but it furthers their objective of building a winning culture in year one of head coach Aaron Glenn.
