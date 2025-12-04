Jets Quietly Cut Ties With Expected Defensive Starter

The New York Jets have had a busy week so far and there are still a few days to go before they hit the field to take on the Miami Dolphins.

On Tuesday, the Jets announced the signing of cornerback Samuel Womack and the release of receiver Brandon Smith from the practice squad. This type of move could come in handy sooner rather than later, especially with fellow cornerback, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., already ruled out for the Dolphins showdown.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

That's not all, though. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that veteran defensive tackle Byron Cowart was waived from the Injured Reserve as well.

The Jets quietly waived the veteran DT

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; General view of a New York Jets helmet prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

"Jets roster moves: They signed veteran CB Samuel Womack to the practice squad. Fifth-round pick by SF in 2022," Cimini wrote on X. "Most recently with TEN. Has 10 career starts. Jets cut WR Brandon Smith from the practice squad...They also waived DT Byron Cowart from injured reserve. Before his preseason injury, Cowart was in line for a starting/key backup role."

Cowart didn't play in a game with the Jets this season and New York's decision to waive him went under the radar. But the 29-year-old was signed in the offseason ahead of the 2025 season and was expected to play role for this team.

Cowart has 51 games of NFL experience under his belt, including 21 starts. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Cowart played two seasons for New England and appeared in 19 total games, including 14 starts in 2020. In 2022, he played in all 17 games for the Indianapolis Colts. Last season, he played in 15 games for the Chicago Bears and made seven starts. The 29-year-old has 3 1/2 sacks and 67 total tackles throughout his NFL career to this point.

The Jets traded Quinnen Williams away, but have been pretty good at defensive tackle even without him or Cowart. Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs have both been good for New York, so fortunately it is still in a good place.

More NFL: Tyrod Taylor Drops Headline-Grabbing Quote On Jets Future