Quinnen Williams Indirectly Snubs Jets Before Cowboys Loss

The Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions kicked off the Week 14 action on Thursday night in a shootout. Detroit came out on top, 44-30.

That's a separate conversation, though. The New York Jets didn't have much of a stake in either of these two teams on Thursday night. New York is preparing for its own Week 14 matchup and will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

Although the Jets weren't involved in the game, they were indirectly mentioned. Former New York defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was interviewed on Thursday night before the game. Former star cornerback Richard Sherman asked Williams what has changed since coming over to Dallas that has led him to have more pressures in three games with Dallas than he had earlier in the season with the Jets in eight.

The former Jets star talked about his new teammates

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (95) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium, Oct 19, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The guys next to me man," Williams said with a smile. "You got Kenny Clark, (Osa Odighizuwa), young rookie (Donovan Ezeiruaku), Dante Fowler, Jadeveon Clowney, I mean all the guys make it easier for me, just to do my job on the field. It’s super fun to be able to play with those guys.”

The shade here isn't so much about what he said, but what he didn't say. The Jets weren't mentioned by name by Williams, but the idea of the players around him now being a driver for him playing well minimizes the talent the Jets have. New York has some talented pass rushers in its own respect, including Jermaine Johnson II, Will McDonald IV, Quincy Williams, Jamien Sherwood, and Harrison Phillips.

One of the biggest talking points of the season is how the Cowboys' defense has been bad, although adding a superstar in Williams has helped.

At the end of the day, the conversation doesn't matter much. Williams is no longer a member of the franchise and New York got draft compensation back that should help the team as it tries to turn things around in 2026 and beyond. It's one of those comments you see that makes you turn your head, but again, it doesn't change the grand scheme of things.

