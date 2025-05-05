Jets Country

Jets Writer Makes Shocking Claim Regarding Justin Fields

Justin Fields has a lot to prove this season.

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The New York Jets made a huge splash in free agency when they decided to cut Aaron Rodgers and issue a two-year, $40 million deal to Justin Fields. Fields is expected to step in as the franchise quarterback from day one in New York.

Because of this, there's going to be a lot of pressure on Fields this season.

NJ.com's Andy Vasquez recently suggested Fields had the most to prove heading into the 2025 season, and he couldn't be more on the dot with the suggestion.

"He was the Jets’ most high-profile offseason addition by far, after they signed him to a two-year, $40 million contract with $30 million guaranteed, which creates its own pressure," Vasquez wrote. "And more was created when Glenn and Mougey named him the starting quarterback, bypassing a competition with Tyrod Taylor during training camp and saying they’re building the roster around him.

"That won’t stop fans or reporters from comparing to Taylor during camp – and perhaps even before. And it won’t change the fact that Fields has yet to distinguish himself as a no-doubt starter in is first four seasons in the league."

Fields has more to prove than anybody on the roster, especially after the Pittsburgh Steelers benched him last season.

Fields needs to prove it to himself and the team that he's a starting caliber quarterback in the NFL. To this point, he has been on a roller coaster ride in the league. This opportunity with the Jets is the perfect opportunity to show what he's truly made of.

