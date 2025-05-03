Jets' Second Round Pick Tabbed Team's 'Best Draft Selection'
The New York Jets came into the NFL Draft with a massive hole at offensive tackle and tight end among other places on the roster. New York would go on to fill the hole at offensive tackle with their first-round pick, Missouri's Armand Membou.
Newsweek's Bryce Lazenby recently suggested the Jets' second-round pick, Mason Taylor, was New York's best selection of the draft, even better than the aforementioned Membou.
"However, the second-round selection of Mason Taylor has to be considered the best pick from a need and value standpoint," Lazenby wrote. "There was an argument to be made that Taylor was the best tight end prospect available with Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland off the board. At LSU, Taylor excelled as a pass-catcher and improved as a blocker in each of his three seasons.
"In New York, Taylor should land the starting tight end spot immediately. Jeremy Ruckert was penciled in as the starter before the draft, but with just 35 career catches over three seasons, Taylor should win the job. If Justin Fields is going to succeed in New York, he'll need reliable weapons like Taylor."
Taylor fills the huge hole at tight end left by the departure of Tyler Conklin. The Jets and quarterback Justin Fields will likely utilize the tight end position as much as any team in the league, so the addition of Taylor could be a huge move in the right direction for New York.
Taylor is regarded as the third best tight end in the NFL Draft behind first round picks Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren. If the Jets couldn't land one of the top two guys, it's not a bad move to land the third tight end.
