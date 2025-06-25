Justin Fields Early Reviews Will Catch Jets Fans' Attention
The New York Jets clearly wanted Justin Fields this offseason once they decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers.
As free agency approached, rumors popped up left and right about how the Jets had interest in Fields. This was proved correct by New York adding him on the first day when the NFL's legal tampering period opened up.
Fields was taken with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and showed flashes with the team, but they opted to move on from when they found out they would have the opportunity to draft Caleb Williams. Fields spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and looked good in six starts, but when Russell Wilson got healthy he moved into the starting role.
Now, Fields is going to try to prove with New York that he was taken with the No. 11 pick for a reason and can be the next quarterback to change people's minds a few years after being taken with a high pick, like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.
New York has had organized team activities and mandatory minicamp and Fields already has impressed his teammates and his coaches, as transcribed by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"The biggest takeaway I would say is that this guy is just a workaholic,” Offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand said. "He comes in early, he’s here late, and he’s trying to digest everything and download all the information and do things the right way. He’s trying to do things that we’re asking, and I think he’s really put the next foot forward every day, just trying to stack days, and it’s been really good."
"He’s real cool, calm and collected and brings another sense of calm to the offense and just seeing how he works and how diligent he is and how he cares," running back Breece Hall said. "He’s trying to build relationships with everybody and how he goes about his business has been fun so far. He’s young like us so we talk about a lot of the same stuff, we hang out on the weekends and he’s just been cool to be around."
"Yes, he has a quiet voice, but that quiet voice doesn’t mean that people don’t hear him," Head coach Aaron Glenn said. "People see the way he works, that speaks more than what you say, and I like that about him because he is himself and he’s authentic, and he’s not going to change for nobody. I’d rather have that than somebody that’s fake."
These are just a few of many quotes about Fields. All in all, it sounds like people in the Jets' building and around the team are fired up about the 26-year-old.
